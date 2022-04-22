Smartshare Trading Down 1.6% This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $278,466.52 and approximately $18,781.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00070593 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars.

