Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,539 shares of company stock worth $2,397,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $100,048,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 465.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,721.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after purchasing an additional 728,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after purchasing an additional 498,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

