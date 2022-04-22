Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.04

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.04 and traded as low as $17.24. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 4,686 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMID. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 57,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smith-Midland by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

