Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $41.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

SNAP traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,254,410. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of -90.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,164,940.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,404 shares in the company, valued at $47,306,193.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after purchasing an additional 452,936 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

