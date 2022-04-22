Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,007,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 34,254,410 shares.The stock last traded at $30.03 and had previously closed at $29.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Get Snap alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,164,940.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,306,193.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.