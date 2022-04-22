Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.00

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 1505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

