Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.00

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 1505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
