SnowSwap Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $524,823.82 and $28,691.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.47 or 0.07493102 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,535.30 or 1.00099544 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036486 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

