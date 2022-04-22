Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $166.00 and last traded at $166.00. 25 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soitec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.72.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for low power computing applications, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

