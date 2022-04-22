SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.84

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.84 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 36.60 ($0.48). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 5,968,527 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 44 ($0.57) target price on shares of SolGold in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.59, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £674.38 million and a PE ratio of -26.73.

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

