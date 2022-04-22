Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.14.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of SON traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. 10,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,316,000 after purchasing an additional 284,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.