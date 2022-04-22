South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $463.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.38 million during the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 101.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 187,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 94,737 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

