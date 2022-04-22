Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.92.

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 34,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 13.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $16,790,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 185.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.