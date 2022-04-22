Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 206,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 191,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.74 million and a P/E ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.

About Southern Energy (CVE:SOU)

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

