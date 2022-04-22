Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Mizuho

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.44.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $76.46 on Thursday. Southern has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

