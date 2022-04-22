S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $462.00 at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $454.00 to $462.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $480.14.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $390.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $363.54 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.62.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

