Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$22.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$11.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$12.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.61.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$296.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 2.1099998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Archibald acquired 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,063,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,189,702. Also, Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$259,833.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,473,227.09.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

