SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $98.95

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.95 and last traded at $99.15, with a volume of 79072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 8,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

