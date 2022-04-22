SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,550 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

RWX stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

