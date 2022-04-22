SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors owned 0.10% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 55,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFAX traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $74.74. 9,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.