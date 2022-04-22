SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.94. 3,144,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,264. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

