Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.22.

Shares of SR stock opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.32. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Spire by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

