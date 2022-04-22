Splintershards (SPS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $829,391.00

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $81.84 million and approximately $829,391.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000932 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000846 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000171 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 717,342,327 coins and its circulating supply is 652,915,888 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.