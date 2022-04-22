Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.54 million.

Shares of SPWH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,962. The company has a market cap of $463.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

SPWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 75,254 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

