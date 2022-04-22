Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.93 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $37,355.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,091,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,407 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 111,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 442,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 105,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 87,710 shares during the period. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

