SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$33.50

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of SSR Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.93.

SSR Mining stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SSR Mining by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

