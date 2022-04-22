S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.
STBA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.08. 2,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on STBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.
About S&T Bancorp
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
