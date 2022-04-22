Stakenet Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (XSN)

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $5,052.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.72 or 0.00261867 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012213 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004613 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000789 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.09 or 0.00257763 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022545 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 129,775,088 coins and its circulating supply is 126,236,043 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

