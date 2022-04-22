Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.65. Starbucks posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,130,577. The firm has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

