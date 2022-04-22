Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.28.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

