State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.29.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.27. State Street has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.