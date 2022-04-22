State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.29.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $74.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 7.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

