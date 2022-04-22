Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.88. 34,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.17. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after buying an additional 120,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,252,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

