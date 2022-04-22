Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.65. 107,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,916. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after acquiring an additional 120,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

