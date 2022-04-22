Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

SJ stock opened at C$38.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$36.24 and a 12-month high of C$54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800004 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.