Stellar (XLM) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and $422.00 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00239082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00187105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00038374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.53 or 0.07400834 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,891 coins and its circulating supply is 24,784,220,627 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

