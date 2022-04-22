Stephens Cuts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $47.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.53.

NYSE SYF opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

