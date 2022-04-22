Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.25 Million

Brokerages expect Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) to announce sales of $168.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.69 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year sales of $748.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $750.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $816.21 million, with estimates ranging from $810.87 million to $824.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STER shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

NASDAQ:STER traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.35. 11,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,209,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,914,000 after acquiring an additional 758,542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth about $25,656,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,167,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

