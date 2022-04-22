stETH Market Cap Achieves $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.29 or 0.07473613 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,512.40 or 0.99956525 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

