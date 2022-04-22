Stifel Nicolaus Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$23.50

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of PREKF opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

