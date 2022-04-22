Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $24.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. 51,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 44.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

