Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GDDFF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.19.

OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

