StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.81. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

