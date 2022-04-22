StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CVU opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.77. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.75.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

