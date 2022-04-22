StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $24.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.