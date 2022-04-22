StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPL opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

