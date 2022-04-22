StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE HZN opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Frederick Barrett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John C. Kennedy bought 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,282.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 55,179 shares of company stock worth $274,648 in the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZN. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at $19,989,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at $12,744,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 191.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 354,282 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 71.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.