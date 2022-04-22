StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.10.

LSI Industries stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $163.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $9.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 113.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $1,184,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

