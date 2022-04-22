StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NTIC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth $2,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.