StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 15.93.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 126.96%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPDN. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth $226,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

