StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 15.93.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 126.96%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.