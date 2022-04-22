StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

